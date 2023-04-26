Detroit Weather: Another freeze warning for Wednesday morning

A FREEZE WARNING IS ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SE MICHIGAN WEDNESDAY until 8 A.M. FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES.
Temperatures will again drop below freezing in most areas. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. The rain returns Friday.
This Morning: Patchy fog and a freeze warning with lows of 27° to 34°. Partly to mostly cloudy with light wind.
Today: Partly sunny with a high of 53°. Wind: N 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a highs of 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
