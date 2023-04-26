Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Another freeze warning for Wednesday morning

As clouds break this morning, it will get cold again. Another freeze warning is in place for all areas except St. Clair and Sanilac counties Wednesday morning.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 05:53:12-04

A FREEZE WARNING IS ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SE MICHIGAN WEDNESDAY until 8 A.M. FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES.

Temperatures will again drop below freezing in most areas. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. The rain returns Friday.

This Morning: Patchy fog and a freeze warning with lows of 27° to 34°. Partly to mostly cloudy with light wind.

Today: Partly sunny with a high of 53°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a highs of 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

