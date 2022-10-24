Detroit Weather: Another warm day in the 70s

(WXYZ) — Today: Some high clouds in the morning and again late in the day, but overall a bright day with a high of 75°. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 55°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 72°. Rain could begin any time after sunset and will continue overnight. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Showers, but drying out late in the day. High of 60°. Wind: SW becoming NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

