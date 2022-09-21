Detroit Weather: Hot with a chance of storms today, 25° temperature drop Thursday

(WXYZ) — Today: An isolated shower or storm possible in the morning. Then a chance of storms until 6pm. Storms that do develop may be strong. High of 87° in Detroit. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and chilly with a low of 54° in Detroit. Some areas drop into the upper 40s.

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler with a high of 62°. Partial sun around Detroit. Mostly cloudy with spotty light showers in the thumb. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

