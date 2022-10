(WXYZ) — Today: Frosty start before becoming mostly sunny with a nice warmup this afternoon. High of 67°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear but not as cold. Low of 50°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 73°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and 73°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

