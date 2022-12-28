Detroit Weather: Breezy and milder today; rain returns to end the year

Today: We'll melt a lot of the snow today. Breezy and mild with brighter skies in the afternoon. Some areas could reach 40° today. SW gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a low of 36°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°. Light rain possible after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Rain likely. High of 50°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

