Detroit Weather: Breezy and milder today; rain returns to end the year

Temperatures rise above freezing and brighter skies return today with highs approaching 40°. Wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Dec 28, 2022
Today: We'll melt a lot of the snow today. Breezy and mild with brighter skies in the afternoon. Some areas could reach 40° today. SW gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a low of 36°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°. Light rain possible after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Rain likely. High of 50°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

