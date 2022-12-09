Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Quiet and cloudier start to the week

A quiet start to the week gives way to a storm moving in midweek. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest on impacts
Posted at 4:52 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 21:30:53-05

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with with a low near 29. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and 41. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: A wintry mix in the morning followed by cloudy skies and highs near 40. By the evening, rain and snow will return.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with more rain than snow. Temps will spike into the mid 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

