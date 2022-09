(WXYZ) — Today: Cool start in the 50s. Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 58°. Light wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind light and becoming SE.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

