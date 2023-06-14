Detroit Weather: Brighter skies return

(WXYZ) — The sun is back today with warmer and drier weather. Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs near 80 for Father's Day

Wednesday: Some areas of fog this morning with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partial sun with showers expected and a chance of a few storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

