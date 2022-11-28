Detroit Weather: Calm today before a windy roller coaster week

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 43°. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s, but temperatures rise a few degrees after 2am. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 52°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, and possibly a rumble of thunder overnight. Windy with rising temperatures into the mid 50s after midnight. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain in the morning; some snow flakes could mix in. It will be mild around sunrise, but wind chills drop into the 20s by the afternoon as colder air moves through the day. Wind: WNW 15-35 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

