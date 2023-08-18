Watch Now
Detroit weather: Calmer weather through the weekend

Sunny skies return today with breezy winds and hazy smoke. Temps will reach the mid 70s today but climb into the upper 80s by Sunday
Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 18, 2023
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and 75°. Some hazy smoke is possible. Winds: NW 10-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

Sunday: Hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

