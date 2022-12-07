Detroit Weather: Mostly cloudy & seasonable today

Watch Now
Clouds and seasonable temps will carry us through the afternoon today. A rain/snow mix Friday will arrive in the afternoon.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 07:00:50-05

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 41°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Friday: A mix of rain and snow for all of metro Detroit in the afternoon. The majority of the day will be above freezing, however some temperatures could drop close to freezing late in the day and through the evening, so watch for slick roads then. High of 40° in Detroit, and mid/upper 30s northwest of Detroit.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

