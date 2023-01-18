Detroit Weather: Cloudy Wednesday; snow and rain returns tonight

Today: Cloudy with a high of 41°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix of snow and rain moves in after 10pm. There may be some slick roads north of Detroit overnight where it's a few degrees colder. However temperatures begin to rise before sunrise; changing any wintry mix to all rain by daybreak Thursday. Low of 35 °. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Breezy with rain showers becoming spottier through the in the morning. More rain develops in the evening. High of 48°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Colder and breezy with a few snow showers. High of 36°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

