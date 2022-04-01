Detroit Weather: Cold and breezy start to April

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold and breezy. Flurries or light snow shower in the morning. Decreasing clouds later in the day with a high of 43°. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and lighter winds. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s overnight. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Bright and cold morning. Increasing clouds with a high of 48° and a chance of a rain shower late. A mix of rain and snow is likely overnight. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 50°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

