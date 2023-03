Today: Cold and breezy, partly sunny, high of 35°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low of 18° and a high of 43°.

Thursday: Rain comes in Thursday evening and temperatures rise to high 40s

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor