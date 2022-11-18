Detroit Weather: Cold, windy & more snow

Today: Partly sunny with snow showers developing in late afternoon and evening. Highs near 30°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Cold with snow showers tapering off. Low of 18°. Wind chills drop into the single digits overnight. Winds: W 15-25 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with chilly temps in the upper 20s. Winds: W 15-25 mph
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
