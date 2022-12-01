Detroit Weather: Cold day, but the wind gets lighter

Today: A cold and breezy start. Skies will get brighter and the wind will get lighter through the day. High of 37°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 28°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 48°. Getting windy again in the afternoon, and the wind gets stronger at night. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Friday night: Warm and windy with temperatures around 50°. Rain showers as a cold front approaches just before sunrise Saturday. Wind: SW 15-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

Saturday: Falling temperatures early in the morning. Cold and breezy afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Wind: WNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

