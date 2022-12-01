Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Cold day, but the wind gets lighter

Temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s this afternoon, but the wind will get lighter as the day goes on.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 05:41:46-05

Today: A cold and breezy start. Skies will get brighter and the wind will get lighter through the day. High of 37°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 28°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 48°. Getting windy again in the afternoon, and the wind gets stronger at night. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Friday night: Warm and windy with temperatures around 50°. Rain showers as a cold front approaches just before sunrise Saturday. Wind: SW 15-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

Saturday: Falling temperatures early in the morning. Cold and breezy afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Wind: WNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website