Detroit Weather: Colder today with a few snow showers

TODAY: Breezy and colder, a few flurries/snow showers with a high of 39°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and decreasing wind overnight. Low of 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 41°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a low of 26° and a high of 47°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

