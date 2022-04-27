Detroit Weather: Coldest day of the week

(WXYZ) — Today: Coldest day of the week with wind chills in the 20s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon. High of 45° . Mostly cloudy, but clouds move out late in the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 30°. Record low is 28° (1934). Wind: N 5 mph.

Thursday: After a cold start with some more 20s outside the city it will be sunny with a high of 54°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a low of 34° and a high of 56°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes