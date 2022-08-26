Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Comfortable start to the weekend!

The humidity drops this afternoon after a few light morning showers. Temperatures are back to near-average for late August, with highs around 80° today and Saturday.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 05:34:40-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Spotty light showers in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the afternoon. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hotter, and more humid. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

