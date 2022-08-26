Detroit Weather: Comfortable start to the weekend!

(WXYZ) — Today: Spotty light showers in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the afternoon. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hotter, and more humid. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

