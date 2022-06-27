Detroit Weather: A great evening for fireworks

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 52°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: SW 10 mph. Chance of rain late overnight. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a high of 84°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds around with temps in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Highs return to the 90s with sun and clouds.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

