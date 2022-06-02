Detroit Weather: Cool day with morning showers and a brighter afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy and cool morning with a few showers. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High of 72°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 53°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Friday: A bright and breezy day with low humidity. High of 77°. Wind: W 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a low of 48° and a high of 70°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

