Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures ahead

More sunshine is expected for the rest of the week as temperatures rise steadily. Highs will be near 80° Friday. That should be the warmest day of the week.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s around Detroit and 40s outside the city. Winds: WNW 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

