Detroit weather: Cooler with a slight chance for rain today

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Today. Rain moving in from the northwest will try to hold together as it moves into SE Michigan, bringing a chance for showers.

Tuesday: Chance for showers mainly north. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the 60s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Chance for t-storms, which could be strong to severe. Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

