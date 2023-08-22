Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit weather: Cooler with a slight chance for rain today

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Today. Rain moving in from the northwest will try to hold together as it moves into SE Michigan, bringing a chance for showers.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 05:50:20-04

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Today. Rain moving in from the northwest will try to hold together as it moves into SE Michigan, bringing a chance for showers.

Tuesday: Chance for showers mainly north. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the 60s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Chance for t-storms, which could be strong to severe. Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning