Detroit Weather: Coolest day of the week

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy morning with decreasing clouds late in the day. High of 62°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with a low of 45°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Brighter and warmer day with a high of 70°. Winds: NE 10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late. High of 74°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

