Detroit Weather: Dangerous heat today; excessive heat warning

(WXYZ) — AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT TODAY AND TONIGHT.

Today: Dangerously hot and humid with a high of 97°. The humidity may make it feel like it's as hot as 105°. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and take breaks in A/C when possible if you work outside. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid with a low of 77°. Storms will be fading from Grand Rapids toward the Thumb overnight, but we'll have a slight chance of storms northwest of Detroit after 3am. SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Warm and humid morning with a few showers. The humidity drops significantly in the afternoon, but it's still going to be near 90°. Winds: W 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

