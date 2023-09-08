Detroit weather: Drier and brighter this weekend

The weekend looks brighter and milder with temps back into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Then cooler as the clouds break late. A low of 57° in Detroit with low 50s outside the city. Winds: N Light

Saturday: Partly cloudy, milder. Highs in the low 70s and 73° in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and 76°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

