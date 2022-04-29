Detroit Weather: Dry today, but rain and storms possible this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly to mostly sunny with some high clouds and a high of 59°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and 59. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely, thunder possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

