Detroit Weather: Drying out today, nice weekend ahead

Nice weather returns today but smoke will be in the skies with highs in the 70s. Another great stretch of weather gets started this weekend as the 80s return.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 05:57:51-04

(WXYZ) — Temps will warm up into the weekend with highs in the 80s for the Father's Day weekend.

Today: Clouds early and then partly sunny and 74°. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Father's Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s again.

