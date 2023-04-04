Detroit Weather: Early rain today; severe threat Wednesday

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 8 AM FOR ST. CLAIR, LAPEER, SANILAC, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND AND MACOMB COUNTIES.
Today: Morning showers. Then mostly cloudy with a high of 53°. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: There will be a chance of thunderstorm development after midnight as a warm front moves through. Storms that do form could have heavy rain and gusts over 40 mph.
Wednesday: Warm and windy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Storms are possible from Noon through 8pm. A line of strong storms is most likely between Noon and 4pm when damaging gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Wind: SW 25-40 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Colder and breezy with a high of 52°. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.
