Detroit weather: Even warmer today

After a few extra clouds today, more sunshine is expected into the weekend as temperatures stay warm.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. The best chance of hitting 80° will be west of Detroit. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with temps in the 60s
Friday: Partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn