Detroit Weather: Evening rain chance then dry Tuesday

(WXYZ) — This Evening: Rain showers will move west to east this evening and then dry out after 11 PM. Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s stay pretty steady. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: S 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some fog possible early. The best sun chance is in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely and it could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

