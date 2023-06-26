Detroit Weather: Showers, breezy, and hazy Tuesday

(WXYZ) — A large area of low pressure will start to move east Tuesday. A few showers will continue across southeast Michigan. Northwesterly winds will pull is smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec and Ontario as the storm system move east. Air quality could become unhealthy for those with respiratory issues and potentially even for all late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight: Isolated showers with lows in the low 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 G20 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers and hazy with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hazy with highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

