Detroit weather: Rain takes over this evening

Rain moves in from the west this evening. The heaviest rain holds off until tonight. Some thunder is possible. Cool temps will hold for much of the week.

This Evening: Rain increases from west to east. Temps in the 60s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Tonight: Rain is expected with the chance of thunder. Low temps in the 60s. Winds: Var. 5 mph.

Tuesday: Most rain is before 9 am. Then there is a slight chance of a shower for the rest of the day. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 60s with 69° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 66°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

