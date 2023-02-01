Detroit Weather: Frigid week continues

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 24°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Wind chills only up to 12° in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 32°. Breezy with a chance of flurries or a light snow shower in the evening. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cold and breezy with wind chills as low as -10° in the morning. Low of 3° and a high of 14°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

