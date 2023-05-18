Detroit Weather: Rain moves out overnight.

The rain moves out overnight. Most of it will be gone by midnight. The weekend looks split between a partly sunny and cooler day Saturday and brighter and warmer day on Sunday.

Tonight: Rain is done around 12 AM. Then clouds decrease late. Lows around 50°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: There will be a slight rain chance north of Detroit in the afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will increase with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and temps back in the mid to upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

