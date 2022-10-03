Detroit Weather: Frosty mornings, but nice afternoons

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold morning with frost in spots. Mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s again in Detroit and 30s outside the city; where frost will be possible. Light wind.
Tuesday: More sun with a high of 71°. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 74°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
