Detroit Weather: Frosty mornings, but nice afternoons

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold morning with frost in spots. Mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s again in Detroit and 30s outside the city; where frost will be possible. Light wind.

Tuesday: More sun with a high of 71°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 74°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

