Detroit weather: Getting hotter, Air Quality Alert in effect

(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan Tuesday as wildfire smoke returns.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm late. Highs near 88°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance for a shower or storm, overnight lows around 70°.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 80s to 90° with storm chances growing late in the day. A few storms could reach severe limits. Winds: S 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

