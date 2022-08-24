Detroit Weather: Getting hotter and more humid

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with high 86°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph. There is a low-end chance of an isolated shower or storm north of I-69 after 6pm.

Tonight: Mostly clear with light and variable wind. Low of 66°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and storms any time after 2pm. High of 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms overnight, but severe weather not expected. Low of 66°.

Friday: Slight rain chance in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the evening.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

