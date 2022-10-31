Detroit Weather: Halloween showers

Today: Showers throughout the day with a high of 63°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Chance of showers continues through midnight with a low of 53°. Wind: W 5 mph
Tuesday: Some morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny with a high of 66°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a low of 42° and a high of 64°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
