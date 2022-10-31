Detroit Weather: Halloween showers

Today: Showers throughout the day with a high of 63°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers continues through midnight with a low of 53°. Wind: W 5 mph

Tuesday: Some morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny with a high of 66°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a low of 42° and a high of 64°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

