Detroit Weather: Heat advisory with record heat this afternoon

(WXYZ) — HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM TODAY

Today: Hot and sunny first day of summer with a high of 96°, which would tie the record from 1933. It will feel like it's in the upper 90s most of the afternoon, but the heat index could clip 100° with dew point temps in the mid 60s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Warm and humid with a low of 76°. Wind: W 10 mph.

Wednesday: Still hot, but the humidity will be dropping through the day. High of 91° with a very slight rain chance. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: A little cooler and less humid. Mostly sunny with a high of 83°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

