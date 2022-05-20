Detroit Weather: Heat and severe weather threat today

(WXYZ) — Today: Temps will heat up with temps near 90 and a chance of strong storms after 5 pm. Winds: SSW 10-30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a risk of strong to severe storms. Lows near 67. Winds: SW 15-25
Saturday: Tracking heavy rain with strong, to possibly severe storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: A few storms around with lows near 58. Winds NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: A chance of showers and storms with cooler temps in the mid 65.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes