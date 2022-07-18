Detroit Weather: Heat begins to build as the sun returns today

(WXYZ) — Today: Decreasing clouds as light showers exit early. Then mostly sunny with a high of 88° in the afternoon. Winds NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with a low of 68°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The Summer heat returns with temps in the low 90s. Slight chance of storms north of Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

