Detroit Weather: Heat begins to build as the sun returns today

Morning showers move out and clouds decrease over the next few hours. We'll heat up to the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It's going to get hotter and more humid Tuesday.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 05:37:23-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Decreasing clouds as light showers exit early. Then mostly sunny with a high of 88° in the afternoon. Winds NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with a low of 68°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: The Summer heat returns with temps in the low 90s. Slight chance of storms north of Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
