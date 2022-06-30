Detroit Weather: Heating up to 90° for the fifth time so far this summer

(WXYZ) — Today: Patchy fog in the morning. Then a bright day with a high of 91°. The humidity stays low so the heat index will be close to the actual temperature. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 70°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain and a few storms moving in from the northwest. Areas north of I-69 may see rain beginning as early as 10am. Metro Detroit will have a higher chance of rain the afternoon and evening. High of 86°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a low of 64° and a high of 85°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

