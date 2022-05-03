Detroit Weather: Heavy rain and possible thunder today

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers. Heavy rain will be most likely between 9am-2pm, and could include some thunder. Minor street flooding will be possible so drive carefully. Drier air moves in this afternoon, but additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm return through 10pm. Rain totals around 0.50" to 1.00", but areas that see additional showers this evening could exceed 1.25". High of 55°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers ending but clouds hang around. Low of 45°. Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 62°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain late in the day. High of 63°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

