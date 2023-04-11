Detroit Weather: Here comes the warm up

A quiet and dry weather pattern sets up across the region through the rest of the work week. It might be time to unpack the shorts with high temperatures in the 70s and possibly the 80s in store this week. The next chance for rain holds off until this weekend as temps cool back to the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 75°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with mild temps in the mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs near 80. Wind: WSW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor