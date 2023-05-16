Detroit Weather: Highs near 80 today

(WXYZ) — A few clouds are possible Today as a cold front passes this evening. There may be a few sprinkles but most areas should be dry. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with milder temps behind the front. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until late Friday and Saturday morning.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, gusts may hit 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 62°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

