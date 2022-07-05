Detroit Weather: Hot and muggy after morning storms

(WXYZ) — Today: Rain and few storms this morning. Then a hot, muggy, and brighter afternoon with a high of 89°. It could feel as hot as 96°. Another round of storms will be possible at night. W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Chance of storms south of Ann Arbor and Detroit. Otherwise partly cloudy with a low of 67°. N 5 mph
Wednesday: A few pop up storms in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 82°. Storms possible again at night. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 83°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes