Detroit Weather: Hot and muggy; Chance of strong storms this evening

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and possibly some thunder. Then a hot & muggy afternoon with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Strong storms will be possible after 6pm, with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. High of 88°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and a storms with a low of 69°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of rain in the morning. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes