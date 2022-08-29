Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Hot and muggy; Chance of strong storms this evening

Temperatures rise into the upper 80s, but it'll feel like the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Strong storms are possible 6pm - midnight.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 05:41:00-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and possibly some thunder. Then a hot & muggy afternoon with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Strong storms will be possible after 6pm, with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. High of 88°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and a storms with a low of 69°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of rain in the morning. High of 83°. Breezy with decreasing clouds and falling humidity later in the day.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

