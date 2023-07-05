Detroit Weather: Hot & humid today

(WXYZ) — A hot and humid Wednesday with highs near 90. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening.

Today: Mostly sunny and humid with highs near 90°. Slight chance for t-showers later this afternoon. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms with lows near 73. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms with highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn