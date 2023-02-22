Detroit Weather: Ice storm warnings today with sleet and freezing rain

AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR ST. CLAIR, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 4 A.M. THURSDAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WAYNE, MONROE AND LENAWEE COUNTIES FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 A.M. THURSDAY.

Wednesday: ICE STORM WARNING begins at Noon. The day begins with some snow, sleet, and possible freezing rain in the morning before changing to a mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain. Snow and sleet are likely near and north of I-69 through the afternoon. Northern and western suburbs of Detroit will likely get more freezing rain into the evening. Detroit and areas south have the best chance to warm enough to get back to rain. Roads will become very icy, especially Wednesday evening into the Thursday morning rush. Some areas between I-69 and I-94 could get over 0.25" of ice. With winds over 25 mph power outages are likely, especially late Wednesday through Wednesday night. Central Michigan through the northern Thumb could get over 8" of snow from this storm.

Tonight: The heaviest icing will be before 11pm, but freezing drizzle will still be possible through the night. We'll be monitoring potential power outages due to icing on trees and power lines. Low of 30°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Icy roads in the morning! As the wintry mix moves out there could be a bit of sun in the afternoon. That makes the high much warmer at 48° in Detroit and 55° in Monroe while it stays around 40° north of M59. Wind: NW 15-35 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

